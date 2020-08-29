August 29, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Looking Ahead