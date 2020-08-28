Police Arrest Murder Suspect

Police have arrested a murder suspect who was on the lam for several days.

Hawai‘i Police took Dwayne “CJ” Cory Wallace Jr., 26, of Puna, into custody and is being held in the police cellblock. He was arrested today at 2:30 p.m. in Orchidland. No one was injured during the apprehension, police said.

Wallace Jr. was wanted for questioning in connection to a second-degree murder investigation that was instigated on Aug. 25 when Puna Patrol officers responded to a call on N. Kulani Road in Mountain View for a report of a male who had just been shot and was lying in the roadway.

HPD Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins said Wallace Jr. was identified as a suspect the day they found the victim, later identified as 26-year-old Peter C. Grammar, of Mountain View. The lieutenant said he didn’t know what instigated the altercation, only that it was family-related.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Wallace Jr. was last seen shortly after 1 p.m. on Aug. 25. An all-points bulletin went out in an effort to find him.

Amon-Wilkins said police were following up on numerous tips from the public, which led them to a property in Orchidland on Auli‘i Street where Wallace Jr. was ultimately located. As officers pulled into the long driveway, the lieutenant explained the suspect’s vehicle was parked there, however, it looked like it had recently been painted.

When officers made contact with the owner of the property, he confirmed Wallace Jr. was there and ran into the bushes. Amon-Wilkins said Wallace Jr. eventually came out from hiding after about 15 minutes. He was taken into custody without incident.