Big Island Weekend Road Closures, Aug. 28 to Aug. 30

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KAU: Closure of single lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 32, near Crater Rim Drive and Mauna Loa Road, on Saturday, August 29, through Friday, September 4, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KAU: Single-lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 66.5 and 68, Mamalahoa Highway and 68 Mile Road, on Saturday, August 29, through Friday, September 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KONA (24-HOUR WORK): Single-lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 100 and 101, Ke Alanui O Aio and Hawaii Belt Road, on Saturday, August 29, through Friday, September 4, over a 24-hour period, for culvert repair work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KONA: Single-lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 117 and 120, Kahoolele Street and Hualalai Road, on Saturday, August 29, through Friday, September 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KONA: Single-lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 117 and 119, Walua Road and Kuakini Highway, on Saturday, August 29, through Sunday, August 30, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for traffic camera installation and paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2 and 3, Kumu Street and Hawaii Belt Road, on Saturday, August 29, through Friday, September 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving repairs. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

BRIGG ROAD

HILO: Full closure of a section of Brigg Road (fronting the Foreign Trade Zone building) in both directions, on Wednesday, August 26, through Friday, September 18, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for waterline installation. Road users can access Brigg Road (past the Foreign Trade Zone building) via Railroad Avenue.

KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

KOHALA: Single-lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 64 and 66, Emmalani Street and Waiemi Place, on Saturday, August 29, through Friday, September 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK): Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, August 29, through Friday, September 4, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

PUNA: Single-lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 8 and 15, Ainaloa Drive and Alaili Road, on Saturday, August 29, through Friday, September 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PUNA: Single-lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10.8 and 14.1, Kahakai Boulevard and Leilani Avenue, on Saturday, August 29, through Friday, September 4, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for paving work.

HONOKAA-WAIPIO ROAD (ROUTE 240)

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Honokaa-Waipio Road (Route 240) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 8, Velez Road and Honokaa-Waipio Road, on Saturday, August 29, through Friday, September 4, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).