Section of Aloha Blvd. in Ka‘ū Closed Due to Fatal Crash

By Tiffany DeMasters
August 27, 2020, 10:18 AM HST (Updated August 27, 2020, 10:18 AM)
×

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ocean View this morning, authorities confirmed.

At approximately 9:32 a.m., Hawaii Police Department issued an email alert indicating Aloha Boulevard between Iolani Lane and Highway 11 was closed due to a traffic accident.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The road is expected to be closed for two to four hours. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Tiffany DeMasters
Tiffany DeMasters is a reporter for Big Island Now. Tiffany worked as the cops and courts reporter for West Hawaii Today from 2017 to 2019. She also contributed stories to Ke Ola Magazine and Honolulu Civil Beat. Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, receiving recognition from the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. Tiffany grew up on the Big Island and is passionate about telling the community’s stories.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 3 )
View Comments