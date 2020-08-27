Section of Aloha Blvd. in Ka‘ū Closed Due to Fatal Crash

Section of Aloha Blvd. in Ka‘ū Closed Due to Fatal CrashAugust 27, 2020, 10:18 AM HST (Updated August 27, 2020, 10:18 AM)
One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ocean View this morning, authorities confirmed.
At approximately 9:32 a.m., Hawaii Police Department issued an email alert indicating Aloha Boulevard between Iolani Lane and Highway 11 was closed due to a traffic accident.
The road is expected to be closed for two to four hours. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.