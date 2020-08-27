Elderly Man Killed in Ka‘ū Morning Crash

An elderly man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Ocean View this morning.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:55 a.m. According to Hawai‘i Police Department, the man was traveling down Aloha Boulevard toward Highway 11 when for an unknown reason the vehicle ran off the shoulder of the road and struck an embankment.

At approximately 9:32 a.m., Hawai‘i Police Department issued an email alert indicating Aloha Boulevard between Iolani Lane and Highway 11 was closed due to a traffic accident. The road is still closed.

The victim was the sole occupant of the vehicle and his identity has not yet been released.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.