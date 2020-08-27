August 27, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. East southeast wind around 7 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the morning.

Looking Ahead