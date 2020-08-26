Police Seek Teen Runaway

Big Island Police are searching for a minor who has been reported as a runaway.

Chanastie K. Caitano, 16, was last seen in the Mountain View area on Aug. 11, 2020, at approximately 1:30 a.m. She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 133 pounds, with a medium complexion, shoulder-length brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black spandex shorts and a white windbreaker jacket.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding the whereabouts of Caitano to contact Detective Patrick Aurello of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8810, via email at [email protected] or call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.