HPD Continues Search For Murder Suspect

Dwayne “CJ” Cory Wallace Jr. of Puna, wanted for second-degree murder, remains on the loose, likely somewhere on the Big Island.

Wallace, 26, is described as 6 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair balding on top and brown eyes. The public is advised against approaching Wallace, who should be considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, operating a primer-gray colored Toyota 2-door sedan bearing a State of Hawai’i license plate reading HLN 184.

The victim in the crime has been positively identified as 26-year-old Peter C. Grammar, of Mountain View.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday morning and determined that the cause of death was due to a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death is homicide, police said.

Police reminded citizens that harboring and assisting a fugitive is a felony offense.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation, which has been classified as second-degree murder.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this incident or the location of Wallace to call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. You may also contact Detective Blaine Morishita at (808) 961-2385 or via email at [email protected].

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.