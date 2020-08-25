HPD Seeks Wanted Big Island Man

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is searching for a Big Island man wanted on two outstanding warrants of arrest.

HPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jatty Daugherty, 23, who frequents the Kaʻu, Hawaiian Ocean View Estates, and Kona areas.

Daugherty is described as a local-Caucasian male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 326-4646, ext. 238, or the police non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.