Water Line Repair Scheduled at Hilo Transfer Station

The repair of a water line at the Hilo Transfer Station is scheduled this Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m.

The repair will require all inbound traffic to be diverted into the HI-5 recycling parking lot before going to the rubbish chutes, scalehouse, or green waste area. The outbound lane will remain open and outbound traffic will not be affected; however, patrons are asked to drive with caution during this time.

Attendants will be posted in this area to direct traffic during the water line repair.

Patrons should expect longer lines during this repair and should consider postponing their disposal activities to reduce the anticipated traffic congestion.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 808-961-8270.