One-Way Traffic Pattern Suspended on Waiānuenue Ave.

The one-way traffic pattern along a portion of Waiānuenue Avenue will be suspended for the foreseeable future during the scheduled “distance learning” period of area schools starting Tuesday.

The one-way traffic pattern flow in the makai, or northerly, direction on Waiānuenue Avenue between Komohana Street and Kamehameha Avenue is being temporarily suspended. Waiānuenue Avenue will remain a two-way traffic pattern until further notice when face-to-face instruction is allowed.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Traffic Division at 808-961-8341.