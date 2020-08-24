County Officials Urge Residents to Complete 2020 US Census

Hawai‘i County officials urge residents to participate in the 2020 US Census.

Currently, it is estimated that only 47.2% of Hawai‘i Island households have responded. Nearly all rural communities on this Island are undercounted, with some self-reporting as low as 26.3%. This means that the Census Bureau is required to make door-to-door visits to those who have yet to respond to the 2020 Census.

“It is critical that every household on Hawaii Island be counted,” a press release from the County of Hawai‘i’s Department of Research and Development stated. “An accurate Census count ensures that our communities will be eligible to receive hundreds of millions in federal program dollars that support our communities such as hospitals, fire and other public safety needs, food assistance and representation in the US House of Representatives.”

If the preference is not to be visited at home, households can respond by completing the paper questionnaire and mailing it back or respond online at https://mycensus2020.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020. Those that respond will not need to be visited in person to obtain their census response.

It is critical that everyone treat official Census workers with respect, the release states.

“Census workers who are visiting neighborhoods are local residents – they are someone’s neighbor, co-worker, classmate, or family member,” the release indicates. “Unfortunately, some workers have been threatened with firearms, which is not necessary or appropriate behavior. Severe escalation of threats will result in police reports being filed.”

Census workers arrive wearing official identification badges that contains their photograph, a US Department of Commerce watermark, and expiration date. If there are questions about anyone’s identity, call 844-330-2020. For those who receive a telephone call or voicemail, residents can confirm the legitimacy of the call by calling 844-899-7717 to speak to a Census Bureau representative.

Due to the COVID-19 emergency, Census workers will be wearing masks and maintain social distancing according to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

For those who need assistance with languages other than English, the Census worker may be bilingual. If not, materials will be available to help identify the household’s language and the household may request a return visit from a census worker who can assist. Alternatively, 13 language options are available online at https://mycensus2020.gov or by phone at 844-330-2020.

For more information, visit www.2020census.gov.