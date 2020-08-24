August 24, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East southeast wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning.

