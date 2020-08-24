August 24, 2020 Weather Forecast

August 24, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 24, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated August 24, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. East southeast wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the morning.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov