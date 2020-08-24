3 HIDOE Schools Connected to Positive COVID-19 Case

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) was made aware Monday of a COVID-19 case involving a contracted service provider who visited three O‘ahu campuses — Campbell High, Ewa Makai Middle and Waipahu Elementary schools — on Aug. 19 and 20.

At each school, the individual’s interaction with students and staff was limited to a small group in one classroom.

Out of an abundance of caution, staff and parents of students who may have come into close contact with this individual have already been notified. Letters were also distributed to all staff and families at the three campuses. As a reminder, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) is the lead agency responsible for officially notifying individuals who may have been exposed.

“We are working closely with the impacted schools and the service provider to ensure we are taking the necessary steps to protect our children and employees,” Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said. “The impacted areas were closed immediately and the Department’s COVID-19 Response Team is coordinating cleaning and disinfection services for this evening.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Department urges all staff, service providers, parents and students to perform a wellness check prior to arrival at a HIDOE campus or office, http://bit.ly/HIDOEWellnessCheck. If an individual is exhibiting any symptoms or if they have been directed to quarantine by DOH, they should not come on campus.

Anyone with concerns about these cases is encouraged to contact their health care provider or DOH using these options.