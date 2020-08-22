2 More OCCC Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19

Two additional O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the cumulative total in the facility to 241. One adult corrections officer was also found to be infected.

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) coordinated with the Department of Health (DOH) to conduct mass testing of all OCCC inmates in each of the 19 individual housing units after a cluster broke out at the facility a couple of weeks ago.

The initial round of mass testing was completed Thursday. The Department of Health will be conducting follow up testing of all inmates at OCCC in the coming weeks.

PSD reports only two positive tests among the 153 inmates tested for COVID-19 and one positive test out of 49 OCCC staff tested.

Forty-eight OCCC prisoners were released this week in compliance with the Hawai‘i Supreme Court’s order to release certain inmates from the facility in an effort to quell the spread.