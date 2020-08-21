Section of Brigg Road to Close for Waterline Installation

A section of Brigg Road will be closed from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2 for a waterline installation, Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced.

Both directions of Brigg Road fronting the Foreign Trade Zone Building will be closed continuously from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The closure is needed to support the Hilo International Airport West Ramp Demolition project.

SPONSORED VIDEO

During the closure, access will be allowed for emergency response vehicles only.

The driveway to the Foreign Trade Zone Building will not be blocked; however, other road users looking to access facilities past the Foreign Trade Zone Building should access Brigg Road via Railroad Avenue. A map showing the area to be closed can be seen above.