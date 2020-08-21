DOBOR Announces Part-Time Closures of West Hawai’i Offices

The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation (DOBOR) Hawai’i Island District Office and the adjacent Honokohau Harbor office will be closed to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays starting Sept. 1, 2020.

Both offices will be open regular hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. Customers can still mail in any payments, gross receipt forms, and permit renewal documents to the harbor address or use the locked drop-box near the harbor office’s front doors. All submissions will be processed daily.