Big Island Road Closures, Aug. 22 to Aug. 28

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KAU: Closure of single lane at a time on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 32, near Crater Rim Drive and Mauna Loa Road, on Saturday, August 22, through Friday, August 28, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KAU: Single-lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 65 and 68, Kaalualu Road and 68 Mile Road, on Saturday, August 22, through Friday, August 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

KONA (24-HOUR WORK): Single-lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 100 and 101, Ke Alanui O Aio and Hawaii Belt Road, on Monday, August 24, through Friday, August 28, over a 24-hour period, for culvert repair work.

KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KONA: Single-lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 116 and 119, Walua Road and Kuakini Highway, on Saturday, August 22, through Friday, August 28, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KONA: Single-lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 117 and 119, Walua Road and Kuakini Highway, on Saturday, August 22, through Sunday, August 23, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for traffic camera installation and paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KANOELEHUA AVENUE (ROUTE 11)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Kanoelehua Avenue (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 6, Lama Street and Wiliama Street, in the vicinity of Hilo on Saturday, August 22, through Friday, August 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Liilii Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, August 24, through Friday, August 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for construction of a new traffic signal.

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2 and 3, Kumu Street and Hawaii Belt Road, on Saturday, August 22, through Friday, August 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for roadway repairs. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 17, Old Mamalahoa Highway and Hawaii Belt Road, on Saturday, August 22, through Friday, August 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

BRIGG ROAD

HILO: Full closure of a section of Brigg Road (fronting the Foreign Trade Zone building) in both directions, on Wednesday, August 26, through Wednesday, September 2, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for waterline installation. Road users can access Brigg Road (past the Foreign Trade Zone building) via Railroad Avenue.

KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

KOHALA: Single-lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 65 and 66, Emmalani Street and Waiemi Place, on Saturday, August 22, through Friday, August 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK): Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, August 22, through Friday, August 28, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

PUNA: Single-lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10.8 and 14.1, Kahakai Boulevard and Leilani Avenue, on Saturday, August 22, through Friday, August 28, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., for paving work.

HONOKAA-WAIPIO ROAD (ROUTE 240)

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Honokaa-Waipio Road (Route 240) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 7, Mauka Cane Haul Road and Honokaa-Waipio Road, on Saturday, August 22, through Friday, August 28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, August 24, through Friday, August 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).