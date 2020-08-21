August 21, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a northwest wind 9 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Looking Ahead