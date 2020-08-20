Roadwork to Impact Traffic on Major North Hawai‘i Thoroughfares Next Week

Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works construction on Māmalahoa Highway in Waimea will result in traffic being reduced to one alternating lane of travel 24 hours a day between the intersection of Mana Road and the West Hawai‘i Office of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, weather conditions permitting.

The traffic pattern change will be in effect starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 through 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28.

Work will consist of the removal of the existing road, excavation, installation of a new road subbase, as well as base, paving, and temporary striping.

Motorists should expect delays during the roadwork and are encouraged to take advantage of a detour traveling on Mana Road to Kamāmalu Street. Electronic message boards and advanced warning signs will be placed along the highway. Traffic control officers/flaggers will also be on the project site to direct traffic.

If there are any questions or concerns, call Brandon Adams at Goodfellow Brothers Inc. at (808) 887-6511.

The Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply (DWS) will also be working on Hāwī Road (Highway 250), makai of Red Cinder Road from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25 to install a new water service.

One alternating lane with traffic control will remain open throughout the installation. Motorists should expect delays and plan accordingly.

If there are questions, call Darroll Naungayan or William O’Neil at (808) 887-3030 during normal business hours.