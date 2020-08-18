Police Suspect Foul Play After Discovery of Body in Eden Roc

Authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found in a remote area in Eden Roc in the Puna District.

On Monday at about 10:26 a.m., Hawai‘i Police Department’s Puna patrol officers responded to the Eden Roc Subdivision after receiving a report of a body on an unpaved roadway. Police located the body of a male victim.

Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section and Crime Scene Evidence Specialist responded to the location to continue the investigation and for scene processing.

“The victim displays suspicious injuries and detectives believe foul play is involved,” police say. “The identity of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.”

The body was transported to the Hilo Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 3:20 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled today to determine the exact cause of death.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information on this incident, which is currently classified as a coroner’s inquest, to contact Detective Scotty Aloy at 808-961-2375 or email him at [email protected]

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.