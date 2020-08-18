HPD Seeks Help Finding Runaway Girl

Hawai‘i Police seek the public’s help in locating a runaway teenaged girl.

Chloe Brianna Ku‘uipo Maikalani Imaino, 16, was last seen in the Hilo area on July 30 at approximately 11:45 p.m. She is described as being 5-feet-3-inches, 97 pounds, having a light complexion, with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes.

Chloe also wears prescription glasses. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a dark blue crop top shirt. Police say the teen may be in the Puna area.

Police ask anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Chloe to contact Detective Gavin Kagimoto of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-2276, via email at [email protected] or the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.