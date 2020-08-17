HPD Arrests 29 For DUI Over Previous Week

Hawai`i Island police arrested 29 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Aug. 10 through Aug. 16, 2020. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Four of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 574 DUI arrests compared with 702 during the same period last year a decrease of 18.2%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 4 North Hilo 0 2 South Hilo 7 151 Puna 7 124 Ka’u 1 8 Kona 10 223 South Kohala 2 50 North Kohala 2 12 Island Total 29 574

There have been 481 major accidents so far this year compared with 598 during the same period last year, a decrease of 19.6%.

To date, there have been 12 fatal crashes resulting in 12 fatalities compared with 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.7% for fatal crashes and 7.7% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.