HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Aug. 14, 2020

HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Aug. 14, 2020August 15, 2020, 9:05 AM HST (Updated August 15, 2020, 9:05 AM)
As of Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Joseph A. De Kok, 38, Volcano
Jessie A. De La Cruz, 44, Hilo
Isai De Paz Portillo, 26, Kailua-Kona
Andree V. De Sas, 54, Lahaina, HI
Chelsa L. Deamaral, 50, Captain Cook
Michael Dean, 39, Ocean View
Koenraad Debedts, 65, Tonga
Jeffrey P. Decastro, 35, Hilo
Robert M. Decastro, 33, Hilo
Boyd I. Decoito, 41, Kailua-Kona
Keleko N. Deconte, 38, Hilo
Lanasha Decosta, 23, Hilo
Steven P. Decosta, 47, Pāhoa
Gerrit Degelleke, 68, El Dorado, CA
Thomas E. Degen, 48, Kailua-Kona
Joseph N. Deguair, 35, Pāhoa
Napuamaole Deguair, 36, Kailua-Kona
Joven Deitas, 24, Keaau
Kardokas Deividas, 31, Waikoloa
Jacquelyn M. Dejesus, 28, Hilo
Elijah Dela Cruz, 24, Captain Cook
Garbirel K. Dela Cruz, 43, Kea‘au
Sharnell Y. Dela Cruz, 32, Hilo
Tycio K. Dela Cruz, 26, Hilo
Justice A.N.R. Dela Cruz-Nunes, 27, Kailua-Kona
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.