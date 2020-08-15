HPD Outstanding Warrants List: Aug. 14, 2020

As of Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Joseph A. De Kok, 38, Volcano

Jessie A. De La Cruz, 44, Hilo

Isai De Paz Portillo, 26, Kailua-Kona

Andree V. De Sas, 54, Lahaina, HI

Chelsa L. Deamaral, 50, Captain Cook

Michael Dean, 39, Ocean View

Koenraad Debedts, 65, Tonga

Jeffrey P. Decastro, 35, Hilo

Robert M. Decastro, 33, Hilo

Boyd I. Decoito, 41, Kailua-Kona

Keleko N. Deconte, 38, Hilo

Lanasha Decosta, 23, Hilo

Steven P. Decosta, 47, Pāhoa

Gerrit Degelleke, 68, El Dorado, CA

Thomas E. Degen, 48, Kailua-Kona

Joseph N. Deguair, 35, Pāhoa

Napuamaole Deguair, 36, Kailua-Kona

Joven Deitas, 24, Keaau

Kardokas Deividas, 31, Waikoloa

Jacquelyn M. Dejesus, 28, Hilo

Elijah Dela Cruz, 24, Captain Cook

Garbirel K. Dela Cruz, 43, Kea‘au

Sharnell Y. Dela Cruz, 32, Hilo

Tycio K. Dela Cruz, 26, Hilo

Justice A.N.R. Dela Cruz-Nunes, 27, Kailua-Kona

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.