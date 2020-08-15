Bacteria Levels Detected in Waters at Magic Sands

High bacteria levels have been reported at Magic Sands in Kailua-Kona.

On Friday, Hawai‘i Department of Health Clean Water Branch reported enterococci levels of 166 per 100 mL detected during routine beach monitoring. As a result, potentially harmful microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa, or parasites may be present in the water.

“Swimming at beaches with pollution in the water may make you ill,” DOH reports.

The beach has been posted and this advisory will remain in effect until water sample results no longer exceed the threshold level of 130 enterococci per 100 mL.