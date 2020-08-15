166 OCCC Inmates Test Positive for COVID-19

Forty-two inmates at O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) and nine OCCC staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

The cumulative total of infections is now 166 for inmates and 32 for staff.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Department of Public Safety (PSD) coordinated with the Department of Health to conduct mass testing of all OCCC inmates in each of the 19 individual housing units after a cluster developed in the facility last week.

As a result, 104 more inmate test results returned today with 42 positive and 62 negative. Additionally, 124 facility staff test results showed nine positives, 114 negative and one inconclusive.

All remaining inmates will be tested in the coming days.