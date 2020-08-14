Water Restrictions Continue as Hilo Water Pump Station is Repaired

County officials anticipate a South Hilo water pumping station damaged by a felled tree to be operational before the end of August. A 25% use reduction remains in place for affected customers.

On Aug. 6, the fallen tree partially destroyed the roof and one wall of the water pumping station. The incident also caused extensive damage to electrical equipment. At that time, customers were asked to reduce their water use.

Approximately 574 accounts were impacted in the vicinity of Kaiwiki Road from Wainaku Street to Mauka Terminus, including all side streets: Kulana Kea Drive and Wainaku Street between Pua Lane and Haaheo Road.

The restriction is in place until further notice.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Utility poles in the area were also damaged, which knocked out power for thousands of customers. It is unknown what caused the tree to fall, although residents in the area say it was raining hard when the tree went down.

Water from neighboring areas is being redirected, and water hauling trucks are operating to assist the situation. However, customers are required to reduce their water use immediately to prevent any additional impacts to water service.

Updates will be issued as necessary and may be viewed at www.hawaiidws.org.

For assistance, call 808-961-8050 or 808-961-8790 during normal business hours, 808-961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email [email protected]