Rockfall Hazard Inspections to Close Multiple Big Island Roads

Laupāhoehoe Point Road and Waipi‘o Valley Road will be closed on multiple days as they are inspected for potential rockfall hazards in the coming weeks.

The inspection work, which will occur from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, weather permitting, will be completed in two phases. Rappelling and rock assessment work will be conducted between Aug. 24 and Sept. 4 with drilling work performed between Sept. 8 and Sept. 15.

Both roads will be closed on the following days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. while work is performed by Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works crews:

Laupāhoehoe Point Road Closure: Aug. 24 through Aug. 26

Waipi‘o Valley Road Closure: Aug. 27 through Sept. 4

Waipi‘o Valley Road Closure: Sept. 14 and Sept. 15

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Engineering Division at 808-961-8327.