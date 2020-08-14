Big Island Road Closures, Aug. 14 to Aug. 16

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MAMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KAU: Single-lane closure on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 66 and 69, Kaulia Road and South Point Road, on Saturday, August 15, through Friday, August 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KONA: Single-lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 117 and 119, Walua Road and Kuakini Highway, on Saturday, August 15, through Sunday, August 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for traffic camera installation and paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KONA: Single-lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 113 and 118, Hawaii Belt Road and Laaloa Avenue, on Saturday, August 15, through Friday, August 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 2 and 5, Kumu Street and Kahoa Place, on Saturday, August 15, through Friday, August 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for roadway repairs. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 38 and 40, between Akasaki Road and Chopper Boulevard, on Saturday, August 15, through Friday, August 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for tree trimming work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

KOHALA: Right lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 63 and 67, Waiula Drive and Queen Kaahumanu Highway, on Saturday, August 15, through Friday, August 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

QUEEN KAAHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)

KONA: Single lane closure on Queen Kaahumanu Highway (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 90 and 92, Keahole Airport Road and Kekaha Kai State Park, on Saturday, August 15, through Friday, August 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for shoulder work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KEAAU-PAHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK): Lane shift on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, August 15, through Friday, August 21, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

PUNA: Single-lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10.8 and 14.1, Kahakai Boulevard and Leilani Avenue, on Saturday, August 15, through Friday, August 21, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PUNA: Single-lane closure on Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10 and 16, Pahoa Bypass Road and Kamaili Road, on Saturday, August 15, through Friday, August 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscaping maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HONOKAA-WAIPIO ROAD (ROUTE 240)

HAMAKUA: Closure of single lane at a time on Honokaa-Waipio Road (Route 240) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 4, Hawaii Belt Road and Mauka Cane Haul Road, on Saturday, August 15, through Friday, August 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 16 and 22, The Ranch at Puakea and Iole Road, on Saturday, August 15, through Friday, August 21, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for striping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).