Aloha Theatre Announces Auditions for Two Shows

Aloha Theatre will hold video auditions for two plays in the coming days.

As part of the theatre’s Voices from the Ring of Fire series, “Eddie Would Go” and “Queen of Makaha Rell Sunn” will be staged and need to be cast.

Audition videos are due at 9 am on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Auditioners should prepare one of the provided monologues or a one- or two-minute story. Detailed instructions and audition forms are available on the theatre’s website. Callbacks will be held via Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Aloha Theatre welcomes participants of all races and ethnicities, body types, and abilities to audition. Due to the nature of the material, the directors will prioritize casting Native Hawaiians and people of color. Acting experience is not required, and newcomers are encouraged to audition. The ability to speak pidgin/Hawai‘i Creole is beneficial but is not mandatory. Auditioners must be age 15 or older.

“Eddie Would Go” is a theatrical exploration of a series of events that shaped the life of Eddie Aikau, written by Bryan Wake. The play looks at the surfing hero through the eyes of four local boys. Each knows something of Eddie, whether it be a wildly untrue legend or a true-to-life event. Through telling, playing, arguing, and challenging each other, the four come to a better understanding of Eddie Aikau and what made him a special role model. Director Nicole Gour will be casting four males ages 18-30.

“Queen of Makaha Rell Sunn,” also by Bryan Wake, tells the story of women’s surfing pioneer and community hero Rell Sunn. While staying at an experimental cancer clinic, Rell meets a disheartened young girl from the mainland. Rell and her visiting friend Carole share Rell’s life experiences, and the two become friends in this moving play about the woman whose spirit and actions made her a heroine to many. Director Jaquelynn Collier will be casting 3 females aged 15-55.

Voices from the Ring of Fire is a series dedicated to elevating voices from the Pacific Rim and features plays that address issues of interest to Pacific communities that are written by authors from the region.

The series opens each season at the Aloha Theatre in recognition of its home in the islands and its role in expanding the performance of works from its home region. Due to the nature of the material addressed in Voices plays, the theatre will have a Hawaiian Cultural Specialist to provide context and guidance to actors, crew, staff, and theatre leadership.

Visit alohatheatre.com/auditions for full audition information. Contact [email protected] with any questions.