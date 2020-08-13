DOH Reports 355 Cases of Coronavirus, 2 Deaths Thursday

For the first time, Hawai‘i has eclipsed 300 coronavirus cases in a single day.

Statewide numbers continue to climb, as does the death toll, as Hawai‘i reported 355 new COVID-19 cases Thursday along with two virus-related deaths for the third consecutive day. Two O‘ahu men, both over 60-years-old, are the latest victims.

The state Department of Health reports at least 86 of the newly diagnosed cases of coronavirus are part of an existing cluster at the O‘ahu Community Correctional Facility (OCCC). Health investigators say at least 116 cases are attributable to OCCC, with 24 staff and 92 inmates having tested positive. The 86 cases are part of the 355 newly diagnosed cases Thursday.

The State and City & County of Honolulu are working with the Institute for Human Services (IHS) Sumner Men’s Shelter in Iwilei to isolate and quarantine individuals at the shelter, with 20 cases under investigation.

The DOH is also continuing its epidemiological investigation into a cluster of cases at Honolulu Hale, which now totals 11 individuals, who may have been infected during gatherings at offices during breaks or social functions, according to employees who have been interviewed.

“With the virus actively being spread throughout the community on O‘ahu, congregate settings like prisons and institutions are at increased risk of introduction and should prepare as the Dept. of Public Safety and IHS have done,” Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said. “These agencies were ready and stepped into action quickly, working with the DOH on control and prevention measures to protect those at risk and the community. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the latest people to succumb to this disease.”

While cases continue to skyrocket on O‘ahu, the number of active cases dipped on the Big Island where 13 cases of the virus are currently active.