Section of Old Māmalahoa Highway Closed Today for Service Lateral Repairs

A section of Old Māmalahoa Highway will be closed today to repair a leaking service lateral from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

According to the Department of Water Supply, the highway will be closed at Pāpa‘ikou Catholic Church cemetery and California Hawai‘i Foliage Growers. Entry to Hawai‘i Tropical Botanical Gardens will be from the Pepe‘ekeo side only.

For more information call Carl Nishimura at 808-961-8790.