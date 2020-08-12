Judiciary Reports Second Employee Diagnosed With COVID-19

An O‘ahu Family Court employee tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawai‘i State Judiciary announced Tuesday. This is the second confirmed positive case of a Judiciary employee.

Last week an asymptomatic employee at the South Kohala District Court on Hawai‘i island tested positive.

The O‘ahu employee last worked at the courthouse on Friday, began experiencing symptoms on Saturday and received a positive test result Tuesday. All employees who had close prolonged contact with the affected individual during the pertinent time period last week were sent home to self-quarantine and advised to consult with their medical providers. They will return to work when medically appropriate to do so.

Partner agencies have also been informed of the situation.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Judiciary has conferred with the Department of Health regarding all appropriate measures of response. Contact tracing and appropriate cleaning have begun.

The Kapolei Judiciary Complex, where the Family Court is located, will remain open.

The Judiciary has been limiting access to its facilities to those with official court business only. In addition, 1st Circuit Chief Judge R. Mark Browning yesterday issued an order increasing the number of proceedings to be conducted remotely by video conference or by telephone. This was done in response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases on Oahu.

Face coverings are required, social distancing measures are in place, and increased cleaning of high traffic areas in the courthouse continues to be performed.