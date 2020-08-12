August 12, 2020 Weather Forecast

August 12, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 12, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated August 12, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov