IRONMAN Pledges $1 Million in Coronavirus Aid to Hawai‘i

IRONMAN has announced its Kahiau Events Series, including IRONMEALS, as its vehicle to provide $1 million in aid to Hawai’i during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program will provide funding through mobile meals and grants, working with a group of partners across Hawai‘i County.

A free, drive-through meal on Wednesday, Aug. 12, sponsored by Chubby’s Diner and administered via La‘i‘Ōpua 2020, is part of the outreach. The meal will be comprised of roast pork with gravy, hapa rice, and garlic buttered corn.

Those interested can pick up their free meals beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m. for as long as supplies last. The drive-through will be set up at the La‘i‘Ōpua Center, located at 74-521- Keanalehu Drive in Kailua-Kona.

All those participating in this and any other IRONMAN charitable event, are asked to remain in their vehicles and comply with all social distancing guidelines. Volunteers who distribute good will do the same.

Community partners in IRONMAN’s $1 million endeavor include Chubby’s Diner with KBXtreme, The Fairmont Orchid, Courtyard by Marriott King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel, Kona Grill House with Halua Ka‘eaikahelelani, Pa‘ina by Ocean with Hawai‘i Island Farmers, The Food Basket-Hawai‘i Island’s Food Bank, Mauna Lani-Auberge Resorts, the County of Hawai‘i, Bike Works Kona, Island Breeze Ministries, Hawai‘i Diaper Bank, and the Salvation Army.