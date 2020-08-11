HPD Seeks Missing Hilo Woman

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is seeking a Big Island woman who was reported missing today.

Dana Brooks, a 41-year-old Hilo woman, was reported missing just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11. Brooks was reportedly last seen walking away from her Iloko Street address headed toward downtown Hilo. She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds, with a fair complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans. Brooks has a tattoo of a heart and two guns visible below her neck. Police advise that Brooks could be in need of medical attention. Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.