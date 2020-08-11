DOH Reports 118 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 3,756 since testing began in late February.

One new case was reported on the Big Island, where 16 cases remain active, according to DOH numbers. The state virus tracker, which maps active cases on each island, can be accessed here.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 3,361

Maui: 190

Hawai‘i: 133

Kaua‘i: 49

Pending: 0

Out-of-State Diagnoses: 23

To date, 251 people have been hospitalized as a result of coronavirus infection, while 34 have died. A total of 1,627 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.