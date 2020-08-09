August 09, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a northeast wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northwest wind 9 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph becoming light in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light east southeast wind.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead