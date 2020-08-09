2 More OCCC Inmates Test Postive for COVID-19

Two more O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday evening.

The total of OCCC inmates infected with the coronavirus now sits at three. Additionally, the Department of Public Safety confirmed a COVID-19 case among one of its adult corrections officers (ACO) Friday evening.

PSD confirmed a few days ago positive COVID-19 test results among a correctional officer at the Halawa Correctional Facility (HCF) and two ACOs at the Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF). The HCF ACO received the positive test results Thursday. The two WCF ACOs tested positive Aug. 4 and Aug. 6.

There have been no reports of other COVID-19-related infections among inmates at other PSD facilities at this time.

As with the other cases, contact tracing is pending with the Department of Health.