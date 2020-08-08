Early Results Show Mitch Roth in Lead for Hawai‘i County Mayor

Mitch Roth took a commanding lead in the race for Hawai‘i County Mayor early on Saturday with incumbent Harry Kim trailing in third.

As of 7:30 p.m., Roth captured 19,168 votes and challenger Ikaika Marzo followed with 12,557 and votes for Kim totaled 9,460.

Additionally, Kelden Waltjen is leading the race for Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney, claiming 25,413 of the votes. Jared Auna trails him with 13,954 votes, followed by Christopher Bridges who’s captured 9,805 votes.

This is the first year Hawai‘i has conducted all mail-in voting during a primary election. Another count of the votes will be done at 10 p.m.