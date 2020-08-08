Big Island Weekly Road Closures: Aug. 8-14

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced weekly road and lane closures for Aug. 8-14. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

KA‘Ū

Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 32, near Crater Rim Drive and Mauna Loa Road, on Saturday, August 8, through Friday, August 14, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 66 and 67, Kaulia Road and Mamalahoa Highway, on Saturday, August 8, through Friday, August 14, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance.

SOUTH KONA

Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 84 and 87, Ohana Road and Kapua Mauka Road, on Saturday, August 8, through Friday, August 14, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance.

KONA

Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 117 and 119, Walua Road and Kuakini Highway, on Saturday, August 8, through Friday, August 14, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for traffic camera installation and paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 118 and 122, La‘aloa Avenue and Palani Road, on Saturday, August 8, through Friday, August 14, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 6 and 6.5, Li‘ili‘i Street and Shipman Road, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, August 10, through Friday, August 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for construction of a new traffic signal.

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 15 and 17, Old Māmalahoa Highway and Peleau Stream, on Saturday, August 8, through Friday, August 14, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HILO (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of single lane at a time on Puainako Street (Route 2000) in both directions between mile markers 0.7 and 1, Kīlauea Avenue and Maikai Street, on Saturday, August 8, from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., for paving work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HĀMĀKUA

Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 36 and 38, between Pa‘auilo Makai Road and Kalopa Road, on Monday, August 10, through Friday, August 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installation. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Honoka‘a-Waipi‘o Road (Route 240) in both directions between mile markers 0 and 4, Hawai‘i Belt Road and Mauka Cane Haul Road, on Saturday, August 8, through Friday, August 14, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PUNA

Single lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 2.3 and 3, Opukahaia Street and Keauu-Pāhoa Road, on Monday, August 10, through Friday, August 14, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for utility work.

Single lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 10.8 and 14.1, Kahakai Boulevard and Leilani Avenue, on Saturday, August 8, through Friday, August 14, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

Single lane closure on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 11 and 16, Pāhoa Bypass Road and Kamaili Road, on Saturday, August 8, through Friday, August 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for landscaping maintenance.

PUNA (24-HOUR WORK)

Lane shift on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions between mile markers 7.5 and 7.9, Ilima Street and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Saturday, August 8, through Friday, August 14, over a 24-hour period, for construction of the Ainaloa Roundabout.

NORTH KOHALA

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 22 and 27, Iole Road and Waikama Road, on Saturday, August 8, through Friday, August 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for striping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

Closure of single lane at a time on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Akana Place and Makapala Road, on Monday, August 10, through Friday, August 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).