HPD Seeks Juvenile Runaway

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old runaway.

Makahiki Ikaika Moala was last seen in the Hilo area on July 29, 2020, at approximately 4:30 p.m. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing170 pounds, with a dark complexion, short black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray and blue plaid shorts, a gray T-shirt, and white athletic shoes.

Police ask anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Moala to contact Detective Bobbie-Jo Sagon of the Area I Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 961-8883, via email at [email protected] or at the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.