Hope for Families Event in Hilo Saturday

The Hilo community is invited to RSVP for a safe-distance event with resources, services, and chef-prepared meals for those impacted by COVID-19

Child and Family Service (CFS) will host the Festival of Hope for Families, a one-day drive-through event offering local individuals and families support resources, services, and chef-prepared meals Saturday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon in Hilo.

Part of a series of statewide events, Festival of Hope for Families helps provide needed supplies, resources, and family-friendly activities to those in need during the pandemic crisis. Those interested must RSVP to reserve a spot at www.childandfamilyservice.org/festival or call 808-935-2188. More than 500 people are expected to attend Saturday’s drive-thru event.

This family-focused festival will follow social distancing guidelines and require that all attendees remain in their cars while driving through festival booths where groceries, chef-prepared meals, community resource kits, PPE items and advice, and education resources will be distributed. Attendees will also receive a CFS Family Lokahi Kit, which includes items purchased and donated by local businesses, such as board games, children’s books by local authors, card games, puzzles, activity books, parenting and family resources, stress relief ideas, and hotline information.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We are so grateful for the partnerships and donations that make these events possible. As the pandemic goes on, and many people are affected, we will work to reach out to those in need with food, resources, hope, and a helping hand,” says CFS President and CEO, Karen Tan.

The festival is located at Nani Mau Restaurant & Garden, 421 Makalika Street in Hilo.