Several Downed Utility Poles Close Hilo Roads

The Wainaku Street between Kauila Street and Pua Street/Hau Lane is closed in both directions due to several downed utility poles.

Hawaii Electric reported 1,400 customers in the area were without power. As of 2:20 p.m., power had been restored.

220p Wainaku/Puueo Pako update: Power restored to all customers. To report a #BigIslandOutage please call our 24/7 trouble line at 969-6666. Mahalo. — Hawaiian Electric – Hawaii Island (@HIElectricLight) August 7, 2020

Hawai‘i Police Department asks that motorists avoid the area and use an alternate route. The closure is expected to last overnight. Utility crews are on scene.