Several Downed Utility Poles Close Hilo Roads

By Big Island Now
August 6, 2020, 4:20 PM HST (Updated August 6, 2020, 4:20 PM)
The Wainaku Street between Kauila Street and Pua Street/Hau Lane is closed in both directions due to several downed utility poles.

Hawaii Electric reported 1,400 customers in the area were without power. As of 2:20 p.m., power had been restored.

Hawai‘i Police Department asks that motorists avoid the area and use an alternate route. The closure is expected to last overnight. Utility crews are on scene.

