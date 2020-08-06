Kea‘akaukau Stream Bridge Closed For Repairs

Residents and motorists in the area of Ahualoa Homesteads, mauka of Honoka‘a, are advised that the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Engineering Division is closing Kea‘akaukau Stream Bridge for repairs Monday, Aug. 10 at 8:30 a.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 4 p.m., weather permitting. The bridge will remain closed until repairs are completed.

Kea‘akaukau Stream Bridge is located on Kahana Drive roughly a quarter-mile to the east of its intersection with Old Māmalahoa Highway and about three miles mauka of Highway 19. The repair work, which will be performed by County of Hawai‘i maintenance crews, includes replacing the bridge’s timber elements, including railings, deckings, and stringers.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Although the bridge will be closed, there will be minimal impact to road traffic, as both directions of travel can access Kahana Drive to side streets that lead to Old Māmalahoa Highway and Highway 19.

There will be barricades on either side of the bridge with signage alerting motorists of the bridge closure.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the DPW Engineering Division at 808-961-8327.