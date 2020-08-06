Damaged Water Pumping Station Forces Restrictions in Hilo

The Department of Water Supply issued a water restriction notice for all its South Hilo customers in the vicinity of Kaiwiki Road after a fallen tree damaged a water pumping station.

The restriction mandates customers to immediately reduce their water use by at least 25%. Affected areas include Kaiwiki Road from Wainaku Street to the Mauka Terminus, including portions of Maikalani Street, Laukaha Street, Pa‘akaua Street, Kamaehu Road and Kopa‘a Road.

This restriction will remain in place until further notice. Updates will be issued as necessary and may be viewed at www.hawaiidws.org. Crews are currently working to access the site and assess the damage. At this time, a repair timeline is not known.

For assistance, call 808-961-8050 or 808-961-8790 during normal business hours, 808-961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email [email protected]