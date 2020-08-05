Hawaiian Electric to Conduct Aerial Line Inspections

Hawaiian Electric will be conducting its quarterly aerial inspections of major overhead transmission lines next week.

The islandwide inspections, meant to improve system reliability, will take place Aug. 10-13 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. However, exact times and routes will depend on weather conditions.

Inspections will be conducted in a Manuiwa Airways helicopter and require the aircraft to fly low and slow which may cause some noise disturbances.

If there are any questions or concerns, call 808-969-6666.