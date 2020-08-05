Fire Hydrant Flow Test Scheduled Along Kalaniana‘ole Avenue

The Department of Water Supply will be conducting a fire hydrant flow test along Kalaniana‘ole Avenue next week.

The test will take place between 9-10 a.m. and affecting customers in the following areas: along Kalaniana‘ole Avenue between Pua Avenue and Kamokuna; between Kalaniana‘ole Avenue and Desha Avenue; Baker Avenue; Nahale-A Avenue; Andrews Avenue; Apapane Road; Kēōkea Loop; Lihikai Road; Machida Lane; Onekahakaha Road; Laehala Street; including all side roads and lanes.

The affected area may experience slightly discolored and turbid water for several hours after the test. Customers are advised to refrain from washing clothes and to store a container of water for their drinking needs until the supply of water is restored to normal.

Any customers who experience any unusual problems during or after the flow test should call Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at 808-961-8790.