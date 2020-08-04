HPD Arrests 14 For DUI Over Previous Week

By Big Island Now
August 4, 2020, 7:30 AM HST (Updated August 3, 2020, 7:46 PM)
Hawai`i Island police arrested 14 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of July 27 through Aug. 2, 2020. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 518 DUI arrests compared with 652 during the same period last year a decrease of 20.6%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua04
North Hilo02
South Hilo4137
Puna2112
Ka’u07
Kona8204
South Kohala043
North Kohala09
Island Total14518
There have been 458 major accidents so far this year compared with 565 during the same period last year, a decrease of 18.9%.

To date, there have been 12 fatal crashes resulting in 12 fatalities compared with 13 fatal crashes resulting in 13 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 7.7% for fatal crashes and 7.7% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

