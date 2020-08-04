HIHS Moves Kona Shelter to Keauhou Mauka

Hawai‘i Island Humane Society (HIHS) is no longer operating out of the County-owned Kona Shelter as of Aug. 1. The organization has relocated its Kona operations to its Animal Community Center in Keauhou Mauka.

The Hawai‘i Island Humane Society will continue to offer service island-wide as an independent nonprofit animal welfare organization providing care for animals at its three shelter locations in Kea‘au, Waimea and the new Animal Community Center in Keauhou Mauka Kona.

“Hawai‘i Island Humane Society’s programs and services provide compassionate care for animals through national best practices and industry standards that elevate the level of care for Hawaii Island’s animals in need. Hawai‘i Island Humane Society is refocusing resources to preserve families by providing education and guidance to pet owners and pet families. All of this is made possible through community support, donors and grant funding and for this, we are indeed grateful,” said Hawai‘i Island Humane Society Chief Executive Officer Beth Jose.

The 12-acre Animal Community Center includes a Welcome Center, Education Amphitheatre, Administration Building, Cat Barn, Doggie Dorms, Adoption Square and Central Bark Dog Parks for both small and large dogs. A full-service veterinary clinic and education center are both under construction and will be completed later this year.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“The expansive Animal Community Center can accommodate more pets and we look forward to assisting the community in finding loving homes for animals,” HIHS officials stated in a press release Monday.

Animal Community Center’s new operating hours are Friday through Tuesday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Wednesday and Thursday and holidays. A grand opening celebration is slated for the Labor Day weekend. All programs and services, at all three shelter locations, are offered by appointment only until further notice.

With the Animal Community Center opening in September, Hawai‘i Island Humane Society is working on plans for upgrades to the Kea‘au and Waimea Shelters. A grand re-opening celebration is slated for Kea‘au and Waimea over the Labor Day weekend as well.

Kea‘au’s new operating hours are Friday through Tuesday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed on Wednesday and Thursday and holidays. Waimea Shelter will operate on Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. closed on Sunday, Monday and holidays.

During the month of August, HIHS will continue to provide essential services by appointment only. This includes rehoming services for owners who can no longer keep their pet, adoption, foster-to-adopt, foster, community spay and neuter and Community Pet Pantry, and owner-requested euthanasia services. Field Trips for Shelter Dogs and volunteer opportunities will resume in the coming weeks. All three shelters have pets available for adoption. For more information about adopting, visit hihs.org.

Additionally, HIHS’s spay and neuter program will be available on the east and west sides of the island once a week beginning Aug. 23. Sign up on the waiting list at HIHS.org. The HIHS Mobile Spay & Neuter Waggin’ will travel to rural areas in need of the service as wait-lists fill.

HIHS performs between 4,500 and 5,500 spay and neuter surgeries annually at its Kea‘au and Kona locations.